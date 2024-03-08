Green Bay Packers 7-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft ahead of free agency
The Green Bay Packers land a speedy wide receiver and some defensive help in this seven-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
By Sam Penix
Round 2, Pick 41 — Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
Green Bay's safety room could look very different next season, as Darnell Savage, Rudy Ford, and Jonathan Owens are all free agents, and Adrian Amos is already gone. That leaves only Anthony Johnson Jr., Benny Sapp III, Zayne Anderson, and Tyler Coyle under contract, all of whom combined to play 351 snaps in 2023, 334 of which were by Johnson, a seventh-round pick.
The team will likely add a veteran or two but should be looking out for a good prospect in the draft, and Nubin has been a popular pick for them in the first round, so getting him at No. 41 would be excellent value.
The Minnesota product picked off 12 passes over the past three seasons, eclipsed 50 tackles each year, and has great instincts and a feel for the position. The comparisons to former teammate Antoine Winfield Jr. are inevitable, and Nubin would have a similar impact for the Packers.
Unless the team were to sign one of the premier free agents available, Nubin would probably be the starting free safety as a rookie. He's best in coverage, but he is a willing participant in run support as well. His 6-foot-1,199-pound frame won't be a detriment to him in the pros, and he displays good athletic ability on tape, which will hopefully be confirmed at Minnesota's Pro Day on March 14.
If the team were to select Nubin at No. 25, he'd be a quality pick. If he were to somehow fall to their second selection, all the better.