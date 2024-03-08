Green Bay Packers 7-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft ahead of free agency
The Green Bay Packers land a speedy wide receiver and some defensive help in this seven-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
By Sam Penix
Round 6, Pick 216 - Mason McCormick, G, South Dakota State
McCormick is a fantastic athlete with six years of collegiate experience who would provide solid depth inside and could potentially push for a starting job at right guard as a rookie.
Round 7, Pick 243 - Zion Tupuola-Fetui, EDGE, Washington
Tupuola-Fetui is undersized at EDGE and didn't test at the Combine. On tape, he appears to have lost some athletic abilities due to injuries, including an ACL tear, so this pick is a flyer to see if he can regain his 2020 form, where he had 20 pressures and seven sacks in only four games.
Round 7, Pick 251 - Sheridan Jones, CB, Clemson
Jones was a four-star recruit in 2019 and dealt with some injuries during his career for the Tigers, but has decent size and was a solid player over the past two seasons. This pick would be another flyer on a player from a big school at a key position.