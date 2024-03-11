Green Bay Packers updated RB depth chart after Josh Jacobs signing
The Green Bay Packers are rebuilding their running back room. With the departures of running back Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, Green Bay signed former Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.
For the past four seasons, the Green Bay Packers had the luxury of a thunder-and-lightning combination at the running back position. While Aaron Jones firmly held the lead role as a dynamic threat in the aerial attack and the ground game, A.J. Dillon carved out a role as the primary short-yardage and goal-line halfback.
Yet, the Packers entered this offseason with uncertainty at the position. Jones, who had the second-highest cap hit among all running backs in 2024, wound up as a salary cap causality. Earlier reports suggested that Green Bay wanted their star running back to take a pay cut, but Jones accepted a $5 million pay cut last year and seemed hesitant to trim his salary further. To make matters worse, Dillon is poised to hit the open market as unrestricted free agent.
Green Bay Packers sign Josh Jacobs to a suddenly-empty running back room
General manager Brian Gutekunst wasted no time in addressing the backfield on the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period. The Packers have agreed to terms with former Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Green Bay's running back depth chart is still incredibly thin. With Jones and Dillon both gone, the only other running back that could return from last year is Emmanuel Wilson, an undrafted rookie from D-II Fort Valley State, who played just 33 offensive snaps last year. The Packers reportedly like Wilson, and he'll have a chance to compete for the No. 2 role behind Jacobs. Green Bay will likely look to add a late-round running back in the 2024 NFL Draft to fill out their new-look backfield.
Projected running back depth chart:
- Josh Jacobs
- Emmanuel Wilson
- Rookie running back
While the loss of Jones will hurt, Jacobs will fill the void left by Dillon's departure. Jacobs has rushed for at least 800 yards in each of his five NFL seasons. In 2022, he led the league with 1,653 rushing yards while punching in 12 touchdowns. Jacobs missed four games due to injury in 2023, but he still managed to post 1,101 yards from scrimmage and six rushing touchdowns during a disappointing season for the Raiders. The 26-year-old running back has a similar style to Dillon, and he'll likely satisfy Gutekunst's desire for a big, downhill running back.
"I do think we would always like to have one power, bigger back on the roster for short-yardage situations and playing in the weather and closing out games," Gutekunst said in February.
Dillon, a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, had a 49.8 percent opportunity share during the 2023 NFL season. Still, his performance regressed over the past two seasons. In 2023, Dillon compiled just 178 attempts for 613 rushing yards (3.4 yards per carry), two rushing touchdowns, and 223 receiving yards in 15 games.
In 2024, Green Bay will have to rely on Jacobs as their next workhorse running back.