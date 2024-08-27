Greg Amsinger proficises an encore from Shohei Ohtani a night after making history
By Thomas Erbe
Major League Baseball became more popular when Shohei Ohtani arrived from Japan. We had not seen his talent and abilities here since the early days of Babe Ruth about a century ago. It's nothing we can take for granted. Instead, Greg Amsinger of MLB Network teaches us to enjoy the moments.
After six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani signed a stupefying contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers for upwards of $600 million (and that doesn't count his endorsements). Even though he cannot pitch in 2024, he's been well worth the price for the Dodgers.
On Friday night, Ohtani hit a walk-off grand slam to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium. This home run was not only for the win, but it represented history. This was Ohtani's 40th home run of the year, matching the number of stolen bases he has on the year. He is now the first Dodger in history to join the 40/40 club.
So, how do you follow a night like that up? Well, I'll let MLB Network's Greg Amsinger take it from here.
Greg Amsinger Set The Stage For Another Shohei Ohtani Home Run
As if he were a manager for a WWE superstar, MLB Network's Greg Amsinger hyped up who he calls the greatest living player as he was coming up to bat on Saturday night. In a live look-in to the Rays/Dodgers game, Shohei Ohtani lifted another ball that traveled over the right-field wall for his 41st home run of the year. Amsinger responded by going absolutely ballistic.
This was an excellent moment for Amsinger, Ohtani, and the Dodgers. The Rays would go on to win the game, but Amsinger won the night. But he has not always been right. Earlier this year, Amsinger put the Miami Marlins on no-hitter watch before Yoshinobu Yamamoto even through a pitch. Then he did throw a pitch.
You can't win them all. But Amsinger is perfect for MLB Network. Like all of us, he is a baseball fan talking baseball with like-minded folks for our entertainment.