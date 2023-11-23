Gregg Popovich blasts San Antonio Spurs fans for booing Kawhi Leonard
Gregg Popovich begged San Antonio Spurs fans not to boo Kawhi Leonard, but they will not listen.
By Mark Powell
Kawhi Leonard was traded from the San Antonio Spurs to the Toronto Raptors in 2018. From there, he won another NBA title and made his way to sunny Los Angeles. While matters did not end well for Leonard in San Antonio, it's also been five years. Perhaps it's time for Spurs fans to move on?
Not to fast, my friends. Leonard returned to San Antonio again on Wednesday night, only to hear the wrath of Spurs fans on every touch, as has been the case since he was traded in early 2018. Time heals all wounds, but a half decade wasn't nearly enough for Spurs faithful to back off Kawhi.
The Spurs dealt Kawhi to the Raptors for a trade package of DeMar DeRozan, Danny Green, Jakob Poeltl and a first round draft pick that would turn into Keldon Johnson. Leonard would win another NBA title in his lone season with Toronto, while the Spurs would ever so slowly fade into the background. San Antonio finally embraced the tank last season, and ended up with Victor Wembanyama.
Why are San Antonio Spurs fans still mad at Kawhi Leonard?
Leonard was booed in his return to San Antonio just two days ago. The NBA schedule did him no favors with another game against the Spurs so close together. Despite some pleas from Gregg Popovich, Spurs fans did not let up once again.
Popovich did try, and his former player had to appreciate the gesture. Unfortunately, it didn't work in the slightest.
Leonard left the Spurs towards the tail end of their dynastic run. From David Robinson to Tim Duncan to Kawhi, Leonard was supposed to be the next centerpiece of the Spurs and extend their title-winning ways for the next decade. Instead, his months-long saga led to a trade north of the border, and he eventually signed closer to home in LA.
As a small-market team, San Antonio sports fans won't forget anytime soon, but next time they ought to listen to Pop.