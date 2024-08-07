Karma? Gregory Soto has gotten blown up since demanding trade from Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies were active at the trade deadline but were particularly active with one team -- the Baltimore Orioles. This came as a huge surprise considering the fact that the Phillies and Orioles could easily represent their respective leagues in this year's World Series. Seeing them do not one, but two trades with each other was not something anyone could have predicted.
The first deal that the teams made felt like a win-win. The Phillies received the right-handed hitting outfielder that they needed in Austin Hays, while the Orioles upgraded their bullpen with Seranthony Dominguez. Both Hays and Dominguez have stepped their games up since the trade. The other deal which was completed mere minutes before the deadline, was more of a surprise.
The Phillies made the kind of move you'd expect to see from a seller, sending Gregory Soto to the Orioles in exchange for a pair of pitching prospects. As weird as the trade was, it made more sense after finding out that Soto himself requested to be dealt away from Philadelphia.
"Soto told Orioles reporters that he and his agent expressed to the Phillies ahead of the trade deadline that if an opportunity to trade him arose, he would be happy in a new environment," writes Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "The Phillies accommodated him, sending him to Baltimore for pitching prospects Seth Johnson and Moises Chace."
Judging by how he has begun his tenure in Baltimore, it's possible that karma got Soto for requesting a trade away from a clear-cut World Series contender.
Gregory Soto might regret trade demand following brutal start with new team
It has only been three games, but Soto has looked shaky in all three appearances he has had in an Orioles uniform.
The first one saw him give up four runs while recording just one out, turning what was a somewhat manageable 4-1 deficit into an 8-1 rout. The second one was a bit better, but he failed to get through the sixth inning of a three-run game after allowing two hits. The third one took place on Tuesday, and it was another brutal one.
Facing an undermanned Toronto Blue Jays team, Soto again entered in the sixth inning of a game in which the Orioles led 1-0 with one runner on base and two outs. All Soto had to do was record one out.
Instead, just two batters later, the Orioles were suddenly trailing when Alejandro Kirk smashed a three-run homer. Soto would allow two more doubles sandwiching an intentional walk and suddenly it was 5-1 Blue Jays. Toronto would win the game by a 5-2 final with Soto blowing a save and taking a loss.
Overall, Soto has allowed eight runs on nine hits with four walks as an Oriole while recording a total of four outs. He has a 54.00 ERA and a 9.000 WHIP. He has been impossibly bad in just three Orioles appearances.
This doesn't come as a major shock to Phillies fans, as Soto was largely undependable in Philadelphia. He pitched to a 4.62 ERA in 2023, and had a 4.08 ERA and a 1.585 WHIP in 43 appearances for the Phillies this season before the trade. His stuff has always been great, but commanding it has been Soto's kryptonite. Thus far in an Orioles uniform, nothing has changed.
Perhaps Soto can figure it out in Baltimore, but the early returns of the deal are not good at all for the O's or Soto who for whatever reason wasn't thrilled in Philadelphia. With how badly he has pitched, perhaps this can serve as a lesson for other players. Be careful what you wish for.