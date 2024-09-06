Griffin Colapinto will have the hometown advantage heading into the Lexus WSL Finals
By Nicole Bosco
The biggest day in the World Surf League season is quickly approaching. The Lexus WSL Finals will take place in the next day or so in Lower Trestles, CA. The top five men and women of the 2024 season will take to the waves in Southern California to decide who will be crowned champions. Many of these athletes have had a crazy busy summer traveling the world from Fiji to Tahiti for the Olympic Games and now to California. The one-day contest will showcase some of the best surfers in the world, one of whom is local surfer Griffin Colapinto.
Colapinto grew up surfing in San Clemente, CA. He made a name for himself on the local scene before heading to the Championship Tour and making his name worldwide. Colapinto is fresh off a win at the Corona Fiji Pro and hopes to ride that momentum into the Finals event and secure his first-ever World Title.
Being familiar with this Lower Trestles wave will benefit Colapinto. He spoke with Fansided before the contest and gave his assessment of what the conditions may bring and what the fans may see on competition day.
"I think it's going to be a little smaller," he said of the waves. "So I think there some of the lefts will come into play more, so being able to be versatile with going right and left, and not having a one track mind, and being open to all kinds of variety of surfing."
Griffin Colapinto is planning to stay aggressive in his surfing for Finals day
Colapinto estimates that he has surfed Lower Trestles a few thousand times in his life. He has a close relationship with this wave that should give him an advantage on Finals day. In the last two years, surfers with California ties have done very well at this location. Also being able to surf all day if nessesary is a huge key. Colapinto is preparing himself both physically and mentally for a taxing day.
"Physically, I'm just constantly working out, I do pilates and surf a lot, and, yeah, stretch and do all that stuff," he explains. "And then mentally, I like to meditate a lot, and I have some really good friends in my life that I can have deep conversations with, and then journaling as well."
The Lexus WSL Final event will enter the waiting period on Sept. 6. Colapinto just became the first-ever surf ambassador for Lexus leading up to this event. There is a good chance the contest may run on that first day depending on the conditions. Colapinto is entering the contest in second place. The day will begin with five vs. four and the winner will continue up throughout the day. All the action can be seen on WorldSurfLeague.com.