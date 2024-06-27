Grimace (or something like him) even made the Mets rain delay into a party
By Curt Bishop
Ever since Grimace threw out the first pitch at Citi Field on June 12, the New York Mets have been playing much better baseball. They've even clawed their way back to .500 after sitting nine games below that mark.
As such, Grimace has galvanized the fanbase and the team. New York has only lost twice since Grimace tossed the first pitch.
Last night, the game between the Mets and their crosstown rivals the New York Yankees was delayed due to rain. Normally, that would result in fans getting a little bit bored. However, that wasn't the case.
As the rain came down in buckets at Citi Field, fans gathered to watch a fan dressed in a Grimace costume chug a beer. Fans filmed this bit of entertainment and got to see their fellow fan crush the can after finishing.
Mets fans gather to watch Grimace chug beer
This of course was not the actual Grimace, but the McDonald's mascot has turned into somewhat of a rallying cry for the Mets and their fans.
The fan appeared to be drinking a Miller Lite and clearly had no problem chugging the entire thing and proceeding to crush the can with one hand when finished. But it captivated the crowd at Citi Field.
Better yet, the Mets had a night to remember. Their bats got hot and hung 12 runs on the Yankees, beating right-hander Luis Gil and winning the game by a final score of 12-2.
And so, the power of Grimace lives on even weeks after he threw out the first pitch. Now, Mr. and Mrs. Met appear to have some competition for the role of the team's primary mascot.
On a night like Wednesday with a ton of rain, it's certainly hard to beat what took place, with the fan wearing the Grimace costume chugging his beer.
Things like this are special, and it ultimately turned into a fun night for the Mets and their fans.