Gritty Tigers clinch! Best memes and tweets reacting to miraculous turnaround
Forget the losing record in August. Forget the 10-year postseason drought. The gritty Detroit Tigers are heading to the MLB playoffs.
It took a monumental effort to turn their season around, but the Tigers clinched their reward on Friday night: A place in the 2024 postseason is officially theirs after a 4-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox.
They didn't just clinch. They did it with time to spare. What a time to be a baseball fan in Detroit.
Best memes and tweets as Tigers clinch an unlikely playoff spot
The celebrations on social media, from memes to all-caps declarations to joyous disbelief.
Tigers fans have been used to tears. The tears flowing on Friday were of the joy variety.
It's truly astounding to think of where the Tigers were at the trade deadline vs. where they are now. They were a selling team. They weren't even dreaming of the playoffs. Now they're dreaming of playoff victories.
The city of Detroit is having a helluva time this year. The Lions are good. The Tigers are good. Oh my! Heck, the state of Michigan is still high off that Wolverines national championship. What comes next?
Teams of destiny come around every once in a while. Even opposing fans and teams know that it can be tough to slow down a train going full speed like the Tigers. Nobody wants Detroit.
Despite taking on the hapless White Sox, the Tigers knew a win on Friday wasn't a given. Chicago was coming off a sweep of the Angels and hoping to stave off their 121st loss, which would be a modern MLB record. They pushed back Garrett Crochet's start in hopes of giving the Tigers their best shot.
Crochet didn't make it easy. He went four innings, allowing four hits and notching six strikeouts. However, the Tigers did damage against the White Sox bullpen, finally breaking through in the fifth inning.
Detroit now gets to sit back and enjoy the rest of the weekend knowing they'll still be playing baseball next week.