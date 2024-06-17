A Guardians-A’s trade to get a big bat missing from Cleveland’s lineup
The Cleveland Guardians have exceeded expectations in a big way this season. Last season, they finished 76-86, good for third in the AL Central. Going into this year, with no real powerhouse in the division, the Guardians had a real chance to compete for a division title. The idea was they just had to float around .500 and they would be in the race.
But that couldn't be further from the truth.
The 2024 Guardians are 44-25, nearly 20 games over .500 and they still haven't pulled away in the AL Central because of how competitive it's been. With that in mind, it's obvious that Cleveland needs to continue to improve their roster. Possibly the biggest hole in the roster is in the outfield, where they need an impact bat very badly.
A Guardians-Athletics trade to send an impact bat across the country to Cleveland
The Athletics are bound to enter a huge fire sale this year, trading any player that another team would take. One player that would draw major attention from the league, specifically the Guardians, is the Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker.
Rooker, 29, is under team control through the 2027 season. Rooker is having an impressive 2024 season, where he's slashing .253/.336/.507 with 13 home runs. This comes after he slugged 30 homers last season.
This trade makes perfect sense for both sides.
For the Athletics, yes, Rooker is under team control for a few years, but his value is higher now than it'll ever be. Oakland is more than three years away from competing, meaning he won't be on the roster when they do. Trade him now while his value is high.
For the Guardians, they would be getting a safe trade piece in Brent Rooker. Rooker is better than any outfielder they have, not named Steven Kwan, and would be that way for the next few seasons. Valera and Devers, while talented, can't really help the 2024 team push for the playoffs and a World Series.
Valera, Cleveland's seventh-ranked prospect, is a real threat with the bat. His raw power is among the best in the Cleveland system, though he's struggling in 2024 at this point. He has an alarming strikeout rate, but the power should translate to the big leagues.
Devers is much more of a pure hitter than Valera is, giving this trade a perfect mix of power and contact. He's an incredible athlete with plus fielding and plus running abilities. He only really lacks in the power department.
The idea of the Guardians adding an outfielder is obvious. They need the help out there. The Oakland A's are the perfect team to matchup with for a trade. This hypothetical makes sense for both sides.