Guardians move back home opener start time due to solar eclipse
The Cleveland Guardians are postponing their home opener against the Chicago White Sox as the alignment of the sun, earth and moon causes an astronomical event that's rarer than a no-hitter.
By Kinnu Singh
The Cleveland Guardians have postponed their 2024 home opener due to a scheduling conflict with the solar system.
A total solar eclipse will plunge the city of Cleveland into total darkness from 3:13 p.m. ET until 3:17 p.m. ET, according to NASA.
The solar eclipse is a natural event that occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, fully obscuring the sun's light. A total solar eclipse hasn't happened in Northeast Ohio since 1806 and won't happen again until 2444. That's more rare than a championship in Cleveland, which hasn't occurred since the 1948 World Series.
The Guardians' opener against the Chicago White Sox will see its first pitch on April 8 at 5:10 p.m. ET, when the effects of the eclipse should no longer be noticeable from Progressive Field.
The team announced that the ballpark will still open at 2 p.m., giving fans a chance to observe the eclipse from the stadium. While the Guardians typically play their opener at 4:10 p.m. ET, the decision to postpone the game was made in consultation with league officials and local authorities to prioritize safety. Downtown Cleveland will be bursting at the seams, with an estimated 200,000 visitors expected to descend on the area to witness the celestial phenomenon.
"I'm excited for it," Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie said. "The fact that it’s something that you don’t get to see very often, but the fact that we’ll be able to watch it and play our game and not have everything get canceled, will be a sight to see."
The event marks a unique intersection between sports and science. As fans gather to celebrate the return of baseball, they will turn their eyes skyward to share in the memory of a rare astronomical occurrence that brought the game to a temporary pause.
What an opening act for opening day.