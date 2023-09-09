Guardians Rumors: 3 Terry Francona replacements if manager retires after 2023
By Dhendrix1
After winning the American League Central last season, the Cleveland Guardians will miss the playoffs this season and will wrap up Terry Francona's 10th season as their manager, and his 26th season all-time as a manager.
Based on his recent comments, it is pretty clear Francona is likely retiring after the conclusion of the 2023 season
He has come as close as someone could get to announcing their retirement, without actually doing so.
Here are three candidates as the Guardians look to their future and possible replacements as their manager.
Terry Francona replacements: Guaridans first base coach Sandy Alomar Jr.
If the Guardians decide to stay in-house with the replacement for Francona, the top candidate has to be Sandy Alomar Jr.
As the Guardians' first base coach, Alomar has interviewed for multiple managerial jobs in Major League Baseball. Yet, he hasn’t been able to land one.
He is a great base coach but doesn't have experience as a manager. This is a perfect opportunity for him to begin adding that to his coaching resume. He's been a coach with the Guardians since 2010 and spent ten seasons there as a player as well.
Terry Francona replacements: Astros bench coach Joe Espada
The 48-year-old Joe Espada has already interviewed for a few manager positions without landing one as well. Previously, Espada interviewed for both the Texas Rangers and the Chicago Cubs in hopes of becoming their new manager. Instead, he remains with the Astros, who are in the midst of another playoff berth and possibly even another World Series title.
He has been the bench coach for the Astros since 2017, but after another successful season for Espada in Houston, the demand for him will likely increase. Don't be shocked if Espada's name is thrown in a hat to replace Francona in Cleveland.
Terry Francona replacements: Braves hitting coach Kevin Seitzer
Kevin Seitzer played for the Cleveland Indians for two seasons in 1996-1997, so there is some sort of organizational connection.
In addition to that, he already has experience as a major league coach and could bring some quality insight to the Guardians.
Obviously, Seitzer working with the lineup in Atlanta has been working for them. Much like Espada, Seitzer has a World Series title on his resume as well since his tenure with the club began back in 2014. He is a bit older for a new manager, but would bring tons of experience to the Guardians and expertise at the plate as well.