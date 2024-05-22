Did Guardians troll Mets over Francisco Lindor trade after game-tying home run?
Bravo, Cleveland. It appears as though the X/Twitter account of the Guardians have done a flawless job at poking fun at the New York Mets with an in-game post trolling the other side.
In 2021, the Mets would trade a package of players, including Andres Gimenez, over to the Guardians in exchange for their superstar shortstop, Francisco Lindor. Lindor has been good for New York, but he's yet to make an All-Star team since being trade.
Wednesday marks the first time that Lindor has been back in Cleveland to play since he was traded three years ago. Fans welcomed him with open arms, giving him a nice, warm welcome.
As fate would have it, the Guardians would tie the game on a home run, hit by none other than Andres Gimenez, a player that Cleveland received in the Lindor trade. The X/Twitter account of the Guardians responded accordingly.
Guardians troll Mets over Lindor trade following game tying home run
Nothing aggressive. Just a casual appreciation tweet for a player that you traded for from the team that you're playing. I'm sure Gimenez was as excited as anybody in the city about this swing. Players always tend to hold a certain level of animosity after being traded, whether they admit it or not.
Lindor doesn't seem to be holding any grudge towards the team and it doesn't seem like the city is holding any grudge against him either. Just some playful banter, is all.
However, Lindor has struggled at the plate this year, currently hitting under .200 with an ugly OPS+ that's below league average. Obviously, he still has time to turn it around, but the season tends to fly by quicker than people realize, so Lindor is in desperate need of catching fire and doing it soon.
His time in New York may be up if the Mets continue to struggle too. The team has explored the idea of entering a fire sale rebuild, but Lindor is hardly ever mentioned in any rebuilding rumor. If he can't put the pieces together though, that may change, and it may change quickly.