Guardians-White Sox start time: Rain delay updates from Guaranteed Rate Field
Fans looking forward to watching the Cleveland Guardians take on the Chicago White Sox had to wait on Thursday as the game was delayed by bad weather.
The White Sox confirmed the delay a little over half an hour until the scheduled start time. They did not give an indication of when the game would start.
That's the thing about rain delays. You're at the mercy of the weather. So we're monitoring updates from Guaranteed Rate Field.
Guardians-White Sox rain delay updates: Start time set for 7:25 p.m. CT
The White Sox had an update for fans at 6:45 p.m. CT. The estimated start time is at 7:25 p.m. CT.
The weather could still get in the way of that new start time but for now we know when the teams intend to get going.
The Guardians are slated to have Ben Lively on the mound going up against Erick Fedde of the White Sox.
When the two teams last met in April, the White Sox picked up one win but the Guardians took the three-game series. They'll play another four games this weekend, assuming weather doesn't complicate matters.
Cleveland has been one of the best teams in baseball so far this season. They've been in the mix for the best record in MLB and currently sit just half a game back of the Orioles and Yankees in the American League. They're coming off a series win over the Tigers after besting the Angels 2-1 last weekend.
Chicago has not had so fun of a time. They're one of the worst teams in baseball with just nine wins so far. On the plus side, six of those wins have come in the last two weeks, so maybe things are looking up. Even though they lost their most recent series to the Rays, they notched a rare series win over the Cardinals last weekend.