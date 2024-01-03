Guest list for LeBron's James' birthday party includes one surprising name
Amidst a contingent of celebrities at LeBron James' 39th birthday party, a suspended star made an appearance.
By Kevin Reyes
LeBron James threw a party with many A-list celebrities as guests to celebrate his 39th birthday. Jay-Z, Beyonce, Don Cheadle and many others were seen. Among them, was a surprise appearance from one of LeBron's NBA friends.
Draymond Green, who is currently serving an indefinite suspension from the NBA, was spotted arriving to the party alongside James' star teammate, Anthony Davis. His presence isn't surprising because of his relationship to LeBron; though you could argue they were enemies at the start of them facing off in the Finals, that has changed in the last number of years.
It's surprising because he's currently serving an indefinite suspension after a string of on-court incidents, the most recent one being a punch to Jusuf Nurkic in a game against the Phoenix Suns. Though he's an individual free to do as he pleases during his free time, it might not be the best look considering he hasn't been in touch with his own team. Though, in his defense, it isn't the first time he's chosen LeBron over his team, and it wasn't the worst.
Green has missed 10 games in his latest suspension, in which the Warriors have gone 6-4. At this point, there has been no indication of a possible return date, as his return is also contingent on him getting counseling and showing improvement in his actions. And, though his suspension was agreed to by the Warriors and Green himself, there seems to be no signs that it's ending soon.