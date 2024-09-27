Haason Reddick drama could end in the funniest way possible for Jets
The New York Jets acquired Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles way back in March, when looming contract disputes ran the vet out of Philly. Since then, it has been one long headache for the Jets, a familiar sensation for those around the organization.
It's a slightly less familiar sensation for Reddick, though. The 30-year-old has steadfastly held out in search of a contract that may never come. We are approaching Week 4 and Reddick hasn't even reported to the Jets facility. Once a critical piece of the Jets' projected defense, Reddick is now rapidly approaching what-if territory — and he's not even off the roster yet!
There is palpable irritation flowing in both directions here. The Jets are upset with Reddick's hard-line negotiating strategy. Reddick, meanwhile, just wants his money. He surely perceives this protracted song and dance as disrespect. You'd think the Jets would've laid the groundwork for a new contract before giving up a real asset — a conditional third-round pick — to acquire Reddick.
If it's any consolation to the New York crowd, that pick becomes a second-round pick if Reddick plays 67.75 percent of snaps for the Jets. So, in a way, New York is at least limiting the damage by letting this drag out for time immemorial.
At a certain point, something has to give. We aren't going to suffer an 18-week holdout... right? According to ESPN's Jets insider Rich Cimini, Reddick is open to a trade. Where to? You already know the answer.
Haason Reddick would 'welcome' a trade back to Eagles amid Jets holdout
"Reddick is so frustrated with the Jets' situation, and of course he did request a trade in August, so frustrated that he wouldn't mind going back to Philadelphia," Cimini said (h/t 94 WIP). "Again, heard it from a little birdie. Take it for what it's worth."
Cimini went as far as to suggest a swap of defensive ends, with Bryce Huff going back to New York in his proposed trade. Huff, of course, spent the first four years of his career with the Jets before signing with the Eagles as a free agent this summer.
The 26-year-old signed for three years and roughly $51 million. If that's an acceptable contract for the Jets, this seems like an easy way out of purgatory. Huff posted 10 sacks and 29 tackles last season, by far the most productive of his career.
In a strange twist, both the Eagles and the Jets have struggled to fill the void left by Reddick. This trade — or one of a similar variety — could address major holes for both teams. It's a bit silly to have this all culminate with an Uno-style reverse card, but Reddick was clearly happier in Philadelphia before this. You know what they say; the grass isn't always greener, even if the uniforms are.
This would require a serious swallowing of ego from the Jets front office — coughing up a third-round pick and then trading Reddick right back to Philly is bad optics — but it becomes less upsetting if he can get a quality defensive end in return and put a stop to these rampant storylines in the New York media.