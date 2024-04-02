Haason Reddick says farewell to Philadelphia in emotional post after trade to Jets
Haason Reddick left nothing unsaid for Eagles faithful after being moved to the New York Jets in a trade.
By Josh Wilson
When the Philadelphia Eagles signed linebacker Haason Reddick to a deal ahead of the 2022 offseason, it felt like a perfect match. Reddick grew up in Camden, New Jersey across the Ben Franklin Bridge. He became an NFL-ready player at Temple University just a Broad Street Line ride away from Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles' home.
On the field, the connection was more than just sentimental. Reddick had been good for the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers, but oscillated between a starting and off-bench role. With Philly, he became the Haason Reddick we all know today, going from good to great. His first Pro Bowl was with Philly in 2022 when he forced five fumbles and logged 16 sacks (to go with 49 combined tackles), and he added a back-to-back Pro Bowl nod for his efforts in '23.
Hometown kid finds his groove in Eagles green? Yeah, that's something Iggles fans could get behind.
Reddick quickly outgrew his contract, though, and with him coming up on unrestricted free agency after 2024, Philly needed to face a reality. The simplest solution would be paying the man, but the Eagles, like many competitive teams, are up against salary cap constraints that made it difficult to justify doing so. Alternatively, they could let him play out 2025 without an extension and lose him to unrestricted free agency. Or, they could trade him and recoup some assets while they still could.
They chose option three. And thus ended the fairytale of local kid turning himself into a Pro Bowler with the Eagles.
Haason Reddick pours it out for Philadelphia in goodbye letter
Tuesday morning, Reddick posted a thank you letter to Philly, with an acknowledgement to his excitement to play in a new shade of green with the Jets.
"Philadelphia, saying 'thank you' is not enough to express my gratitude for the love and support you showed me in my time as an Eagle. Bird Gang, it was an honor to play for you, as your love for the game and your city is a feat to behold.
To my teammates, brothers forever. New challenges and teams will never sever the bond of friendship made on and off the field.
To the Eagles organization, thank you for the opportunity to play in my home city. This was a dream for any kid growing up in Camden.
To my family, you are the backbone of my life. Without you, I would have never been able to achieve my dreams.
New York and #GANGGREEN, I'm excited for the next step in this journey. I cannot wait to get to work!"
The Jets now add Reddick to bolster their pass rush. The question ahead is whether or not New York will extend him. Looking at stats over the last few years, it would seem like a no-brainer, but Reddick is also entering year eight of his career. He's turning 30 this season. How many more years of Pro Bowl play does Reddick have left in him?
One would think that the Jets wouldn't have made the acquisition without a hope of getting him to stick around. While football is an unforgiving sport with its own timeline, defensive players who are meticulous about caring for their bodies and recovery can extend their careers to 10+ or even flirt with 15 years in some cases.
Depending on the length and structure of a Reddick extension, it may just be worth it.