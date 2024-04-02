Hailey Van Lith’s comedic reaction to Caitlin Clark bucket sums it up for LSU-Iowa
One shrug was worth a thousand words.
LSU's Hailey Van Lith had the toughest job in America on Monday Night. She was responsible for guarding Iowa's Caitlin Clark in the Elite Eight of March Madness.
Clark let it rain 3s all game from ranges so long Steph Curry would be impressed. If Van Lith had looked to the heavens and asked what she'd done to deserve this assignment, it would have been understandable.
Actually, she just about did that as Clark knocked down her ninth triple of the night.
Hailey Van Lith's shrug while guarding Caitlin Clark was worth a thousand words
Clark exploded for 41 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists against the team that denied her a championship last season. She was remarkable, whether shooting or dishing the basketball to her teammates. With a massive audience watching, it was a showcase for the ages.
Revenge came at the cost of Van Lith's sanity though.
Van Lith had an all-around rough night. She was 2-of-9 for nine points. She had just one rebound and no assists.
On the other side of the spectrum, LSU teammates Angel Reese and Flau'Jae Johnson each had spectacular runs but their 17 and 23 points respectively weren't enough to overcome Iowa. Reese collected 20 rebounds before fouling out.
The Tigers will head home and lick their wounds while Reese makes her WNBA draft decision.
As for the Hawkeyes, they will continue on to face the winner of Monday's battle between USC and UConn in the Final Four. Whether it's a Caitlin Clark vs. JuJu Watkins or Paige Bueckers matchup, it should be appointment viewing.