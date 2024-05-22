Hal Steinbrenner gives Yankees fans every reason to panic about Juan Soto
Anytime a player is set to enter unrestricted free agency, there is a bit of panic within that team's front office and their fanbase. That panic is intensified when the player is the level of Juan Soto, who is set to enter free agency at the end of the season.
In the past, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has mentioned discussing an in-season extension with their superstar outfielder. MLB insider Jon Heyman would go on to shut those rumors down, explaining that Soto's agent, Scott Boras, likely wouldn't let that happen.
Now, a week later, Steinbrenner has only made the panic worse for fans with his recent comments about the Yankees and their payroll.
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner warns current payroll is not sustainable
Steinbrenner said that the Yankees current $300+ million payroll isn't sustainable this season. That's quite literally the last thing that a Yankees fan needs to hear as they're about to send their superstar right fielder into a bidding war in unrestricted free agency. A bidding war they hope to win.
New York, whose payroll is upwards of $300 million this season, has only wrapped up $180 million in players for next season. This shows a little bit of wiggle room to still make an effort for Soto, but it still adds some panic in New York.
It is going to be tough trying to sign Soto to what is likely going to be the biggest MLB contract in history, besides Shohei Ohtani's heavily-deferred deal, while having four players already signed to over $25 million next year. But it's the New York Yankees and Hal Steinbrenner, so anything is possible.
The idea that New York could stay in the $250 million to $280 million range is certainly not out of the realm of possibilities. Things would get quite dicey with their money if they are able to lock Soto up to a deal upwards of $40 million AAV, bringing their total payroll to around $220 million already.
Maybe New York would look into dealing away some of their other expensive players, if a Soto deal is on the horizon. Only time will tell. Who knows how much Steinbrenner will stick to this idea if Soto wants to stay a Yankee? It would be hard to turn Soto down just because the "current payroll isn't sustainable."