What time and channel is the Hall of Fame game on today, Aug. 1?
By Kinnu Singh
Tom Brady made his NFL preseason debut in front of 22,840 fans when the New England Patriots faced the San Francisco 49ers in the 2000 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Fawcett Stadium in Canton, OH. At the time, nobody knew he would blossom into the greatest player in NFL history, and he was a mere footnote in a meaningless game. For the Patriots, however, his performance justified their decision to carry him as a third-string quarterback on their roster.
That's the sort of mystique and significance that the NFL preseason carries. It's hard to accurately evaluate the performances during the games, but fans could very well be witnessing the origin of a legendary career. On the other hand, an unknown player might make a great play against a fourth-string defense, but it doesn't necessarily indicate that the success will translate into the regular season.
The league has placed less emphasis on the preseason in recent years, and teams have opted to rest their veterans instead of risking injury in meaningless games. For unheralded players, however, the preseason provides one last chance to earn a roster spot before teams start trimming down to their opening-day 53-man team.
What time is the Hall of Fame game today, Aug. 1?
The Hall of Fame inductees are celebrated with the Hall of Fame Game to kick off the preseason each year.
The 2024 Hall of Fame Game will be played by the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 1. Monday Night Football commentators Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters will call the game.
What channel is the Hall of Fame game today, Aug. 1?
The game will be televised on ESPN, ESPN+, ABC, and ESPN Deportes.
Chicago will represent Hall of Fame inductees Devin Hester, Steve McMichael, and Julian Peppers, while the Texans will represent inductee Andre Johnson.
How to livestream the Hall of Fame game today, Aug. 1
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 1
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio
- TV channels: ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Chicago has played in the Hall of Fame Game five times in franchise history: 1968, 1977, 1990, 2005, and 2018. They won their first four appearances but suffered a 17-16 loss against the Baltimore Ravens in 2018. The Texans only played in the Hall of Game once, suffering a 34-17 loss to the New York Giants before the 2002 season.
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus stated that Caleb Williams will not see the field in the preseason opener.