Hannah Green pulls out a stunning win at the last hole of the HSBC Championship
Hannah Green thrilled with three birdies in a row on the final holes that snatched the victory right out from under Celine Boutier, ending with -13.
Australia’s Hannah Green played like a dream on the final day of the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore. Sitting just one shot behind the leader, she walked up to the tee of the 16th hole and began her magical run to her fourth title. While France’s Celine Boutier played it safe by making par on the final three holes, Green put on the after burners and made a six-foot birdie on the 16th.
Boutier finished before Green completed her run, probably thinking the excellent putting she had put in earlier was good enough. The reining Evian champion had produced five stellar birdies among a bogey-free day, it’s no wonder that she thought that the tournament might be wrapped by the time she completed her last par-hole, closing with a -12 score.
But Green’s bombs just kept coming. She tied Boutier at -12 by the 17th hole with a 15-footer. At this point, it looked like we were heading for a playoff.
Hannah Green kept the thrills coming at HSBC Championship
Surely Green didn’t have one more left in the tank? Not only that, but the 27-year-old saved the best for last. She drained a 30-foot putt to become the second woman from her country to win the HSBC title.
“Almost like it was meant to be today for me, holing those two putts today on the last two holes,” said Green during the trophy ceremony, according to Golf Week. “I’m so happy to have this in my hands.”
Boutier only had positives to take away from the event.
“I think I played a lot better than yesterday which was really positive. I feel like I made some putts and I gave myself a lot of chances," said Boutier afterwards, via AOL. "So I’m very satisfied with my round and it was great to even have a thought of making it a playoff.”
Hannah Green’s spectacular year continues
2024 has certainly started out with a bang for the Perth, Australia native. Green got married just this past January at the picturesque Aravina Estate vineyard in her home country.
“We haven’t had a honeymoon,” said newlywed Green about marrying Jarryd Felton, a golfer who’s won on the Australia Challenger Tour and played the European Challenge Tour. “Jarryd is in New Zealand, and he also plays professionally. It’s difficult to schedule us both at the same time, and I haven’t seen him in three or four weeks. So we are seeing each other on Tuesday, so we’ll celebrate.”
Winning the HSBC was a dream come true for the major winner, who almost clinched the title in her first outing.
"I knew I needed to at least birdie the last to win by one. As soon as that putt went in, I was like 'Oh my God, I've won,'" said Green, via the BBC.
"You have to take these highs when they come because it doesn't always come and golf can be a learning sport sometimes," Green said. "I almost won the championship in 2021 when I was playing it for the first time. I remembered I three-putted 17 and then a three-putt again on 18 to lose.
The next LPGA tournament is the Blue Bay LPGA, beginning March 7 at the Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club in China.