Harrison Bader gets revenge against Guardians in the best way possible
The New York Mets are a team in desperate need of a spark. Tuesday's loss against the Cleveland Guardians gave them nine losses in their last 12 games and dropped them to a season-worst six games below .500. They entered Wednesday's game hoping to avoid a sweep in Cleveland but had a tall task in front of them, facing Cleveland's best healthy starting pitcher Triston McKenzie.
Fortunately for New York, the Mets might have caught McKenzie on a bad day. They took an early lead on a Pete Alonso first-inning home run, and Jeff McNeil hit a home run of his own in the second inning. That McNeil home run might have frustrated McKenzie, as on the very next pitch he hit Harrison Bader with a fastball.
It was nowhere near his head, thankfully, but the message seemed pretty clear. McKenzie had not hit a single batter in his 47.1 innings entering Wednesday's game and had only hit nine batters in his five-year career before plunking Bader. The Mets center fielder took exception, but the dugouts did not clear and he took his base.
Bader, like any player would in that spot, sought revenge against McKenzie. He stole second base soon after getting on base but was left stranded. He made sure to get his proper revenge in the best way possible his next at-bat.
Harrison Bader proves that revenge is a dish best served with power
Bader, a hitter known more for his glove than his bat, got a hanging curveball from McKenzie and made absolutely no mistake. He launched it well over the tall left field wall to give the Mets a 3-0 lead. As Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen said, Bader got his best revenge.
Bader has been as advertised with the glove and has come through with some big hits for the Mets this season, but hasn't hit for much power at all. He had hit just one home run in 144 plate appearances entering Wednesday's game. He was clearly looking to go yard, and did just that.
To his credit, Bader did not watch it, but he knew what he had done. Perhaps that can be the shot in the arm that gets the Mets' season back on track.