Harrison Butker doubles down on controversial speech, cites 'shocking level of hate'
By Mark Powell
Harrison Butker is not a fan of your feedback. Butker's recent commencement speech at Benedictine College went off the rails some, and hit hard on old-school catholic values.
“I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you,” Butker said during his speech. “How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”
The speech can be heard in its entirety here, and hits on a range of topics including government oversight, the COVID-19 vaccine, and the value of men in today's society. Butker also argued that Catholic leaders were "pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America" and referred to Pride month as a "deadly sin sort of pride that has a month dedicated to it."
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker receives a mixed response from NFL community
The response from most football fans has been mixed. Roger Goodell and specific members of the Kansas City Chiefs -- including Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid -- distanced themselves from Butker's views while also backing him as a person. The theme across the NFL was a similar one, citing America as a melting pot of views and values.
Butker spoke out for the first time since his speech at Chiefs OTAs, thanking those who support him through what he claims has been a difficult time.
"It is now, over the past few days, my beliefs or what people think I believe have been the focus of countless discussions around the globe," Butker said, per ESPN. "At the outset, many people expressed a shocking level of hate. But as the days went on, even those who disagreed with my viewpoints shared their support for my freedom of religion."
Butker said he does not regret sharing his thoughts on the platform provided to him by Benedictine college. It's unclear if Butker has received actual threats for his voicing his opinion, which would be a step too far from those in disagreement.
Like it or not, freedom of speech works both ways, even when it's harmful to the greater good. Butker put himself out there, and is now dealing with the consequences.