Harrison Smith's history-making sack had some extra shade for Aaron Rodgers
By Luke Norris
The Minnesota Vikings absolutely dominated the New York Jets in the first half of their Week 5 matchup in London, taking a 17-7 lead into the locker room at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
More specifically, the Minnesota defense made life miserable for Aaron Rodgers, as Brian Flores' unit forced the four-time NFL MVP into a pair of interceptions, the first of which was returned 63 yards for a touchdown by Andrew Van Ginkel, who already has two pick-sixes on the season.
It took the Vikings some time to record their first sack, which was a bit surprising as they led the league in that particular category coming into this game.
Nevertheless, with just under three minutes remaining in the second quarter and the Jets facing third-and-six, Minnesota safety Harrison Smith went untouched on the outside and took Rodgers to the ground. And not only did the veteran safety make a little NFL history with the sack, but he also threw a little shade at Mr. Rodgers in the process.
Harrison Smith hit Aaron Rodgers with his own signature celebration
In recording the sack on Rodgers, Smith, a first-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2012 who has spent his entire professional career with the Vikings, became the first safety in NFL history to record 1,000 tackles, 35 interceptions, and 20 sacks.
The six-time Pro Bowler now has 20.5 sacks for his career, and he made sure to make this history-making moment count. It went a bit unnoticed on the live broadcast, but if you watch the clip, you'll see Smith chose to celebrate his accomplishment by using the belt celebration that Rodgers has used on opponents for years.
It takes a little moxie to mock a guy like Aaron Rodgers, but Smith has been around long enough and accomplished enough to get away with it. Smith was able to create this exclusive 1,000-35-20 club by recording his 35th career interception in the Vikings' season-opening victory over the New York Giants.
With the two interceptions of Rodgers in the opening half, Minnesota broke a tie with the Green Bay Packers for the most interceptions in the league this season. The Vikings now have 10, while the Packers, who visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, now sit in solo second with eight.