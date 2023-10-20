Has Duke ever beaten Florida State in football?
Saturday has the chance to be one of the best matchups in Florida State vs. Duke football history.
By John Buhler
While Florida State has been one of the better programs in the ACC since first joining the conference in the very early 1990s, Duke has had its moments when the right head coach is at the helm of the program. Florida State is back to being Florida State under Mike Norvell. The Seminoles are a serious national title contender this season. As for the Blue Devils, Mike Elko is doing Steve Spurrier wizardry.
In one of the low-key great games of the Week 8 slate, No. 4 Florida State (6-0) will host No. 16 Duke (5-1) at Doak Campbell in Tallahassee. The 'Noles have arguably the best team in the ACC, but there is a strong argument that nobody gets more out of less than Elko does in Durham. While the Blue Devils look to be without star quarterback Riley Leonard again, they could be brewing an upset.
Historically, when you think of Florida State, you think about how dominant the Seminoles were under the late, great Bobby Bowden. Conversely, when you think of Duke, you think about how dominant the Blue Devils were ... on the hardwood under the iconic Mike Krzyzewski. For all intents and purposes, Florida State is a football school and Duke is a basketball school. However, Duke can play some ball.
So with that in mind, have the Blue Devils ever beaten the Seminoles on the football field before?
Duke at Florida State: Have Blue Devils ever beaten Seminoles before?
To date, Florida State has won every matchup vs. Duke on the college football gridiron. Florida State holds the all-time series lead at 19-0. Prior to joining the ACC in the very early 1990s, Florida State never played Duke prior to 1992. From 1992 to 2007, Florida State beat Duke every single season. However, the 2006 and 2007 wins were vacated by the 'Noles. After that, the ACC went to divisions.
With Florida State slotted into the Atlantic Division and Duke into the Coastal, these two ACC schools did not play each other as often as they did in the 1990s to mid-2000s. The Seminoles' cross-divisional foe was Miami, while Duke's was Wake Forest. Since 2011, Duke and Florida State have only played five times with the Seminoles winning every contest, including one in Charlotte...
Yes, there was a time when the Blue Devils actually won their division. David Cutcliffe's 2013 Blue Devils would go on to face Jimbo Fisher's Seminoles for the ACC Championship. Duke was pretty good that year, but Florida State was unstoppable. The Seminoles navigated that season to perfection, beating Auburn in the final BCS National Championship Game later on that campaign.
Should Duke find a way to get it done in Tallahassee, it would be a monumental win for the program.