Has Lamar Jackson ever played in the Super Bowl?
Lamar Jackson has been a frequent playoff participant since entering the NFL in 2018. Has the Baltimore Ravens quarterback ever played in the Super Bowl?
By Scott Rogust
Every year, NFL fans pick their favorites to win the Super Bowl. Perhaps the easiest choice for them to make is to look towards the top seeds of the AFC and NFC. In the 2023 season, one of the more complete teams has been the Baltimore Ravens.
This season, the Ravens' defense is among the top pass-rushing units in the NFL, being able to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks at will. Then there's the offense, which has found new success in the passing game. Sure, the Ravens invested in pass-catchers like Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr., but credit can be given to quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has played like the NFL MVP favorite throughout the regular season. But Ravens fans were wondering how the team would perform come playoff time.
On Saturday, the Ravens beat the No. 4 Houston Texans 34-10 in the Divisional Round. With that, Baltimore will play host to the AFC Championship Game between the winner of the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs.
With Super Bowl 58 on the horizon in Las Vegas, some fans may be wondering if Jackson has ever played in the big game.
Despite the Ravens being frequent playoff participants since his arrival in 2018, Jackson has never played in a Super Bowl in his career.
In his rookie season, Jackson and the Ravens lost 23-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round.
The following year, in which Jackson won the NFL MVP award, the Ravens played just one game in the playoffs. That's because the top-seeded Ravens and Jackson lost 28-12 to the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round in a massive upset.
In the 2020 season, the Ravens and Jackson got revenge, beating the Titans 20-13 in the Wild Card Round. However, they would lose 17-3 to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round.
The Ravens made the playoffs last season, but Jackson didn't play in the Wild Card Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a knee injury that sidelined him late in the year. The Ravens lost 24-17 to the Bengals.
This year, Jackson has the chance to make it to the Super Bowl for the first time in his career. He has already made it to his first-ever AFC Championship Game by beating the Texans. Now, all he will have to do is beat either the Bills or Ravens to head to Las Vegas to bring the team their third Lombardi Trophy.