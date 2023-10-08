Have the Texas Rangers ever won the World Series?
The Texas Rangers face a tough road to the World Series in 2023.
The 90-72 Texas Rangers have already beaten the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2023 postseason. On Saturday, they took game one of the ALDS over the Orioles, successfully stealing home-field advantage from the higher-seeded O's.
They did so behind a stand-out, complete performance from the pitching staff. Texas threw six different pitchers in the game in order to stifle the Orioles offense.
Offensively, eight of their nine starters recorded a hit while they also drew five walks. The 2023 Texas Rangers look ready to make a push towards the Fall Classic. But that begs the question. When was the last time the Rangers won the World Series?
To answer the question, as many Rangers fans likely already know, they never have. The Texas Rangers have never won the World Series, but they have made the World Series on two separate occasions.
In 2010 and 2011, Texas made the Fall Classic but fell short in both series. In 2010, they were stomped by the San Francisco Giants, who would go on to win three championships in five seasons. That year, Texas was led by Josh Hamiliton's MVP season.
In 2011, they would play a much closer World Series against the St Louis Cardinals. Texas would actually lead the series 3-2 before David Freese took over game six.
The Rangers were a strike away from winning their first World Series when Freese laced a triple to center field to tie the game, sending it to extras. Freese would also go on to hit a walk-off home run in extra innings, crushing the spirits of Texas leading to a game seven. The Cardinals would also take this game and the Rangers haven't been back to the Fall Classic since.
But 2023 could finally be the year. The Rangers, despite injuries to Jacob DeGrom and Max Scherzer, look ready to make the World Series push that the fanbase has waited for.