He gone? Mike McCarthy's agent change comes with curious timing for Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy hired agent Don Yee amid an uncertain future in Dallas.
By Kinnu Singh
The Dallas Cowboys have a history of glory that spans across decades, and they have left their fingerprints throughout the NFL archives. The Cowboys won their first two championships with relentless consistency in the 1970s, then brought in three more Lombardi Trophies during their dynastic run in the 1990s.
Since the advent of free agency and the salary cap, the Cowboys have been relegated to a mere footnote in postseason history. Along the way, the storied franchise has become synonymous with postseason meltdowns.
When the 2023 season ended with one of the worst postseason losses in franchise history, the same sentiments reverberated throughout the franchise: Shocked. Stunned. At a loss for words.
Team owner Jerry Jones hasn't hoisted a Lombardi Trophy in 28 years, and he has become antsy with each passing loss. With the mounting pressure, uncertainty is lingering over every Cowboys coach and player.
Mike McCarthy hires Don Yee as agent amid uncertainty with Cowboys
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy hired agent Don Yee to represent him, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. McCarthy is reportedly heading into the final year of his contract.
The playoff loss summoned a myriad of questions regarding McCarthy's future in Dallas. Jones opted to retain the head coach, but questions have continued to linger about McCarthy's future with the team. There have been rumblings about Dallas possibly signing Bill Belichick next offseason if Dallas has another poor postseason performance.
It's no secret that McCarthy's job is on the line this season; coupled with his expiring contract, it makes sense for McCarthy to prepare for any potential outcome. Whether McCarthy negotiates a contract extension with the Cowboys or needs to find a new job next offseason, hiring Yee as his agent was a wise decision.
Don Yee, who has been an agent since 1988, has argued for the rights of professional athletes and coaches throughout his distinguished career. Yee has separated himself from his contemporaries by consistently putting the best interests of his clients ahead of his own agendas.
"He’s the one guy I vouch for, the rest..." an NFL executive said, trailing off at the end.
That would explain why Yee has represented some of the biggest names in the NFL. Yee was the only agent Tom Brady had during his illustrious career, and he has represented some of the most notable head coaches in recent years.
John Harbaugh hired Yee to help him make a transition back to the NFL after winning a national championship with Michigan. Harbaugh was hired as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers shortly after. Yee, who has been Sean Payton's agent for years, also served as Payton's representation during the trade that sent the former New Orleans Saints head coach to the Denver Broncos in 2023.
McCarthy is likely hoping that Yee can help him land on his feet as well, whether it's in Dallas or elsewhere.
Since he was hired in 2020, McCarthy has compiled a 67-42 regular season record in his four seasons with Dallas. He led the Cowboys to three consecutive seasons with a 12-5 record. During that span, Dallas has won just one of four playoff games over that span. Two of the three playoff losses were home games at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.
McCarthy's expiring contract may have played a role in Jones' decision to retain the head coach for one more season. Regardless, McCarthy isn't the only Cowboy who is set to enter the 2024 season on the final year of their contract. Dallas could have signed quarterback Dak Prescott to a contract extension to gain some salary cap relief, but they opted to allow Prescott to play out the 2024 season on the final year of his contract.
With Prescott's salary cap hit restricting the Cowboys' available cap space, the team has taken a dormant approach to roster management this offseason. Dallas lost one starter to retirement and allowed six starters to leave in free agency. Linebacker Eric Kendricks was their lone external free-agent signing. Young phenoms such as wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Micah Parsons also did not receive contract extensions.