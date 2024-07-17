Fansided

How to watch Hearts vs. Tottenham Hotspur in a friendly: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Hearts against Tottenham Hotspur in a friendly this week.

By Robert Wheeler

Tottenham Hotspur FC v Newcastle United FC
Tottenham Hotspur FC v Newcastle United FC / Morgan Hancock/GettyImages
James Maddison was left out of England's Euros roster so he would have had mixed emotions watching the Three Lions make it to the final. That competition is now over but Maddison will now be playing with a point to prove after not making Gareth Southgate's squad.

Maddison's Tottenham Hotspur take on Heart of Midlothian in their first pre-season game this week. Spurs will likely field a young side against Hearts as they will still have many players missing who played at the Euros and Copa America. Ange Postecoglou's side will be looking to push on after finishing fifth in the Premier League last season.

Hearts have already begun their pre-season campaign where they lost 2-1 to Leyton Orient. Liam Boyce got the goal for the Jam Tarts - he is 33 now and only scored once with three assists in 13 games in the Scottish Premiership last season.

How to watch Hearts vs. Tottenham Hotspur with cable

Cable TV channels

The Hearts versus Tottenham Hotspur match will be on CBS Sports Golazo Network. It will kick off at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 17. The game will take place at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Subscription details

For connected TV devices, you can watch CBS Sports Golazo Network for free via the CBS Sports app.

How to watch Hearts vs. Tottenham Hotspur without cable

Paramount+

Paramount+ is a streaming service that shows series, films and sports. The sports they show include the NFL and the Champions League.

Free trials and discounts

Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial. You can subscribe with plans for $5.99 per month or $59.99 for the whole year.

International viewing options

You can watch Spurs' pre-season matches on SPURSPLAY which is available globally. However, some streams may be unavailable in certain regions due to broadcast rights.

Projected starting XI for Hearts

Position

Player

GK

Craig Gordon

RB

Daniel Oyegoke

CB

Craig Halkett

CB

Kye Rowles

LB

Ethan Drysdale

RM

Kyosuke Tagawa

CM

Blair Spittal

CM

Macaulay Tait

LM

Barrie McKay

CF

Musa Drammeh

CF

Liam Boyce

Projected starting XI for Tottenham Hotspur

Position

Player

GK

Alfie Whiteman

RB

Pedro Porro

CB

Tyrese Hall

CB

George Abbott

LB

Emerson Royal

CDM

Yago Santiago

CDM

Oliver Skipp

RM

James Maddison

CAM

Pape Matar Sarr

LM

Heung-Min Son

CF

Dane Scarlett

