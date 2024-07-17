How to watch Hearts vs. Tottenham Hotspur in a friendly: With and without cable
James Maddison was left out of England's Euros roster so he would have had mixed emotions watching the Three Lions make it to the final. That competition is now over but Maddison will now be playing with a point to prove after not making Gareth Southgate's squad.
Maddison's Tottenham Hotspur take on Heart of Midlothian in their first pre-season game this week. Spurs will likely field a young side against Hearts as they will still have many players missing who played at the Euros and Copa America. Ange Postecoglou's side will be looking to push on after finishing fifth in the Premier League last season.
Hearts have already begun their pre-season campaign where they lost 2-1 to Leyton Orient. Liam Boyce got the goal for the Jam Tarts - he is 33 now and only scored once with three assists in 13 games in the Scottish Premiership last season.
How to watch Hearts vs. Tottenham Hotspur with cable
Cable TV channels
The Hearts versus Tottenham Hotspur match will be on CBS Sports Golazo Network. It will kick off at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 17. The game will take place at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Subscription details
For connected TV devices, you can watch CBS Sports Golazo Network for free via the CBS Sports app.
How to watch Hearts vs. Tottenham Hotspur without cable
Paramount+
Paramount+ is a streaming service that shows series, films and sports. The sports they show include the NFL and the Champions League.
Free trials and discounts
Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial. You can subscribe with plans for $5.99 per month or $59.99 for the whole year.
International viewing options
You can watch Spurs' pre-season matches on SPURSPLAY which is available globally. However, some streams may be unavailable in certain regions due to broadcast rights.
Projected starting XI for Hearts
Position
Player
GK
Craig Gordon
RB
Daniel Oyegoke
CB
Craig Halkett
CB
Kye Rowles
LB
Ethan Drysdale
RM
Kyosuke Tagawa
CM
Blair Spittal
CM
Macaulay Tait
LM
Barrie McKay
CF
Musa Drammeh
CF
Liam Boyce
Projected starting XI for Tottenham Hotspur
Position
Player
GK
Alfie Whiteman
RB
Pedro Porro
CB
Tyrese Hall
CB
George Abbott
LB
Emerson Royal
CDM
Yago Santiago
CDM
Oliver Skipp
RM
James Maddison
CAM
Pape Matar Sarr
LM
Heung-Min Son
CF
Dane Scarlett