Heat 2024 Playoff Schedule: Every playoff game (updated)
The Miami Heat are officially in the playoffs. Here is what awaits them in Round 1.
The NBA Play-In Tournament did not go as planned for the Miami Heat. After leading the Philadelphia 76ers 51-39 at halftime in the No. 7 vs. No. 8 matchup, Miami fell apart down the stretch as Nic Batum and Buddy Hield led an improbable Sixers comeback. To make matters worse, Jimmy Butler sprained his MCL in the one-point loss and is now slated to miss weeks, when the Heat might only have days left.
Miami plowed through the undermanned Chicago Bulls in the final Play-In game to claim the No. 8 seed, led by strong performances from Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. Still, Miami now heads for the slaughterhouse. Last season's miraculous run as the eighth seed was predicated on superheroics from Jimmy Buckets. Without him, and facing an inordinately strong and motivated Boston Celtics team, the Heat face a true uphill battle.
We have seen Erik Spoelstra's group overcome long odds before. Several times, in fact. There isn't a better coached team in the association. Miami will still be primed to pounce on Boston's mistakes and cause havoc on defense. That said, the Celtics are the most adaptable, explosive group in basketball. Miami's halfcourt offense pales in comparison, and I'm not sure Spo's genius defensive tactics will be enough to sway more than a game or two in Miami's favor. And that's the best-case outcome.
Still, we play the games for a reason. Anything can happen, as the Heat proved last season with their unprecedented NBA Finals run. Miami has been around the block once or twice. Here's their full postseason schedule at it currently stands.
Heat 2024 playoff schedule: Every game's date, start time, and TV channel
Here's how the Miami Heat schedule looks as of this writing, April 20.
- Game 1: at Boston Celtics, Sunday, April 21, 1 PM E.T., ABC
- Game 2: at Boston Celtics, Wednesday, April 24, 7 PM E.T., TNT
- Game 3: vs. Boston Celtics, Saturday, April 27, 6 PM E.T., TNT
- Game 4: vs. Boston Celtics, Monday, April 29, TBD, TBD
- Game 5: at Boston Celtics, Wednesday, May 1, TBD TBD*
- Game 6: vs. Boston Celtics, Friday, May 3, TBD, TBD*
- Game 7: at Boston Celtics, Sunday, May 5, TBD TBD*
The Celtics will host the first two games of the series, starting on Sunday, April 21 at 1 PM E.T. Hosting duties transition to Miami for Games 3 and 4. Games 5-7 will only be played if necessary, as the first team to win four games wins the series.
Go ahead and bookmark this page. As the playoffs progress, you can return for updates to the Heat's schedule.