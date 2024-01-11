Heat and 3 other teams who should go all-in on Donovan Mitchell trade
The Miami Heat reportedly have 'bonafide' interest in Donovan Mitchell. Here's who else should be all-in on the Cleveland Cavaliers guard.
Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell is back in the NBA rumor mill. The 6-foot-3 dynamo has been the subject of trade speculation ever since he landed in the scenic midwestern plains of Ohio a couple summers ago. Mitchell becomes eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2025 and the fact that he won't sign an extension with Cleveland is the worst-kept secret in basketball.
While the Cavs are reluctant to engage in Mitchell trade talks, according to Marc Stein, the Miami Heat "continue to have bona fide interest" in acquiring the 27-year-old. Miami failed to land both Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal in the offseason. The Heat could test Cleveland's fortitude on the Mitchell front with offers ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline, which is less than one month away.
If the Heat can coax Cleveland into considering a trade, expect several others teams to line up around the block. Even with the looming threat of free agency, a team acquiring Mitchell will theoretically have 1.5 years of team control and a head start on convincing him where to sign his next deal. While Lillard and Beal were considered tainted assets because of their age, Mitchell is smack in the middle of his athletic prime with years of All-Star basketball left in the tank.
Cleveland is currently seventh in the Eastern Conference at 21-15, well positioned for another postseason run. The clock is ticking, however, and it's fair to peg Cleveland a tier below the true contenders. In 27 regular season games to date, Mitchell is averaging 27.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists on .455/.350/.876 splits in 35.7 minutes.
Here's who should take immediate and substantial interest in Mitchell ahead of the deadline.
4. Rockets should trade for Donovan Mithcell
The Houston Rockets are a step or two away from legitimate contention in the West. Alperen Sengun has blossomed into a proper franchise cornerstone, elevating his scoring efficiency and playmaking burden as the centerpiece of Ime Udoka's offense. Key offseason additions Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks have exerted an undeniably positive influence. The logic behind those moves was partially flawed — both were essentially overpaid to provide cultural support to a wayward locker room — but dividends are being paid all the same.
It's clear Udoka is one of the best coaches in the league. Houston's young talent is robust. Cam Whitmore and Amen Thompson are going to be very good, very soon. Jabari Smith Jr. has made noticeable strides in year two. Jalen Green, despite bumps in the road, continues to show improvement on the margins while tapping into his elite speed and twitchiness as a scorer.
The Rockets have the youth and the draft assets to pique Cleveland's interest in a trade. Houston probably isn't the No. 1 destination on Mitchell's bingo card, but he would land on a team ready to win basketball games, and with a coach who is widely respected in league circles. Mitchell would essentially serve as the idealized final outcome of the Jalen Green pick — a dynamic slasher and pull-up shooter with the playmaking equity to lead an offense.
With Sengun dominating the post and elbows, and Mitchell rollicking down the lane, Houston's offense would be quite potent. Surround Mitchell with high-level defenders a la Brooks, Smith, and Tari Eason, and the Rockets look rock-solid on paper. As far as fit is concerned, few organizations are better situated to get the most out of Mitchell.