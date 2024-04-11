Heat Culture? Bam Adebayo in hot water after dirty play injures Derrick Jones Jr.
Bam Adebayo made a questionable decision last night when he locked arms with his former teammate Derrick Jones Jr. and injured him.
By Curt Bishop
Bam Adebayo may be in some hot water after making a very questionable decision last night while the Miami Heat were taking on the Dallas Mavericks.
While Tyler Herro drove towards the hoop with the ball, Adebayo was being covered by former Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr.
In order to subdue his former teammate, Adebayo grabbed Jones' arm and pulled on it, causing a brief injury scare for the Mavericks.
Jones ultimately was able to brush off the pain, but the play certainly looked extreme, and raised questions over whether there was intent on Adebayo's part. The video of the incident can be seen in the tweet below.
Bam Adebayo's contact with Jones raises questions
After the play, Jones briefly walked away while in significant pain before being checked on by the Mavericks training staff.
The play certainly looked to be extreme, as Adebayo grabbed Jones' arm with quite a bit of force.
While playing with physicality is not a problem, Adebayo may have taken things a bit too far last night on the play with Jones.
Fortunately, it didn't appear to affect Jones too significantly. He still dropped 12 points and grabbed two rebounds in his 26 minutes on Wednesday, and ultimately got the last laugh, as Adebayo struggled, only scoring eight points in his 30 minutes of play.
Adebayo's actions certainly didn't sit well with fans on Twitter, who accused the Heat of being a dirty team and Adebayo of taking things a bit too far.
Clearly, this play is one that isn't popular among fans, and it's obvious that it looked quite extreme, especially with Jones ultimately ending up injured as a result of the play.
Adebayo is averaging 19.3 points per game, 10.5 rebounds, and four assists while also shooting 51.6 percent from the field this season.
The Mavericks defeated the Heat by a final score of 111-92 on Wednesday night, with Luka Doncic leading the way and scoring 29 points, while also recording a triple-double.