Heat Culture: NBA insider suspects Team USA bonds could shape Anthony Edwards' future
Anthony Edwards might someday garner some interest from coming from the Miami Heat, well at least that's what one NBA insider thinks.
On his podcast, The Ringers, Bill Simmons revealed that the Heat might be perfect for Anthony Edwards due to his relationship with Team USA teammate Bam Adebayo and coach Eric Spoelstra.
"When does the first you know, Ant Edwards really loves Bam and Spoelstra and his experience with them. Don't be surprised…. Story drop. Am I dropping it now?" Simmons said.
Anthony Edwards to the Miami Heat?
It makes sense that the Heat would be interested in Anthony Edward.
The sensational 22-year-old is coming off his best season as a pro, averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while leading his Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals, falling to the Dallas Mavericks.
However, it may take a trade to bring all three together.
The former No.1 overall pick is entering the first year of a five-year deal with the Timberwolves that runs through 2029, and Adebayo is locked in with the Miami Heat until the 2026-27 season.
It's possible that a deal could be done in the future — Heat star Jimmy Butler is nearing the end of his contract, and the aging superstar could likely leave Miami, forcing Miami to look elsewhere for a co-star for Adebayo. Considering how close the Heat have come to another championship over the years, Edwards could be the missing piece that gets them over the top.
However, given Edwards's ascension to stardom, it seems unlikely that the Timberwolves would give up their franchise cornerstone.
Edwards and Adebayo are currently representing Team USA in the Paris Olympics. Edwards shone, dropping 17 points in the quarterfinals against Brazil and for the tournament he has led Team USA in scoring, averaging 16.8 points per game.