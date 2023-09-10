Heisman Power Rankings 2023, Week 2: Shedeur Sanders hype grows, Quinn Ewers makes statement
- Shedeur Sanders proves Week 1 was no fluke
- Quinn Ewers skyrockets up rankings after Texas' win over Alabama
- Caleb Williams is, surprise, still Caleb Williams
By Scott Rogust
Last week, college football fans got to enjoy their first weekend filled with football. Specifically, college football. In Week 1, viewers got to watch big upsets like Colorado defeating TCU and Duke besting Clemson. Not only that, but they got to get a better idea as to which players should be considered legitimate candidates to win the Heisman Trophy.
Week 2 gave fans another chance to evaluate the competition. Is Caleb Williams still the favorite to win the Heisman? Was Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders' Week 1 performance a fluke? How do the rankings look now after Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns defeated Jalen Milroe and the Alabama Crimson Tide?
Without further ado, here is the Week 2 Heisman Power Rankings for the 2023 season.
Heisman Power Rankings 2023, Week 2 edition
With Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe having a rough game against Texas, he falls out of the Heisman Power Rankings. That means there needs to be a new name on that list. When looking across the nation, there is one player who is making quite a name for himself in Kansas State quarterback Will Howard.
Last week against South East Missouri State, Howard became the sixth player in Big 12 history to record a passing, rushing, and receiving touchdown in a game, per ESPN Stats and Info. This week, the Wildcats and Howard faced off against the Troy Trojans, a team that had won their previous 12 games.
Howard and Kansas State picked up the 42-13 victory to improve to 2-0 on the season. The quarterback threw for 250 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while completing 21-of-32 pass attempts. Howard also picked up 33 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on eight carries. So, Howard had five total touchdowns in Week 2, bringing his season total to eight.
Next week, Howard and the Wildcats will take on the Missouri Tigers.
The Michigan Wolverines have a really easy stretch of games to start the season. With that, you expect quarterback J.J. McCarthy to put up some big numbers for the Wolverines. This week, he faced off against the UNVL Rebels, and shocker, he had a good showing.
McCarthy had just three incompletions in the game on 25 attempts, picking up a total of 278 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. One of his touchdowns was a 47-yarder to wide receiver Roman Wilson. The 47 carried significance, as McCarthy wrote that number on his hand in honor of his friend and high school teammate Ryan Keeler, who passed away this past February. Keeler had committed to play for UNLV.
McCarthy also picked up 38 rushing yards on his three carries in the game.
Next week, Michigan will play Bowling Green in what will be their last game without head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline, as his three-game suspension runs out.