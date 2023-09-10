Heisman Power Rankings 2023, Week 2: Shedeur Sanders hype grows, Quinn Ewers makes statement
- Shedeur Sanders proves Week 1 was no fluke
- Quinn Ewers skyrockets up rankings after Texas' win over Alabama
- Caleb Williams is, surprise, still Caleb Williams
By Scott Rogust
What a hectic day for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. They had to wait nearly two hours for a lightning delay at the start of the second quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium, but coaches had to head to the concession stands to buy hot dogs and brats for the team, as there wasn't enough food in the visiting locker room. Despite those things, Notre Dame and quarterback Sam Hartman cruised to a 45-24 victory over the NC State Wolfpack.
Hartman completed 15-of-24 pass attempts for 286 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. This is the second four-passing touchdown game for Hartman. Not bad for the former Wake Forest quarterback, who appears to be just what the Fighting Irish were missing.
With Alabama's loss to Texas this week, Notre Dame will likely have a higher ranking. It should be another rather easy game for Notre Dame, as they take on Central Michigan.
Drake Maye and the North Carolina Tar Heels had a tough day in Week 2, as they had to take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers. This is the very team that scored a huge upset win over the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 2 last season. For the Tar Heels, they needed double overtime to stave off the Mountaineers.
North Carolina tied up the game at 34 points apiece in overtime on a 17-yard run by Omarion Hampton. Gaining possession in double overtime, Maye secured the victory with a 13-yard touchdown run. With that, the Tar Heels maintain their 2-0 record on the year.
Maye completed 21-of-30 pass attempts for 208 yards, zero touchdowns, and zero interceptions while picking up 57 rushing yards on 11 carries.
We'll see if Maye can light up the stat sheets next week when he faces the Minnesota Golden Gophers.