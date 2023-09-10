Heisman Power Rankings 2023, Week 2: Shedeur Sanders hype grows, Quinn Ewers makes statement
- Shedeur Sanders proves Week 1 was no fluke
- Quinn Ewers skyrockets up rankings after Texas' win over Alabama
- Caleb Williams is, surprise, still Caleb Williams
By Scott Rogust
Last week, Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes showed why he was long-hyped as a generational talent. The defensive back and wide receiver played over 110 snaps on both sides of the line of scrimmage against the TCU Horned Frogs, and he was impactful throughout the game.
While he didn't put up the numbers like he did in Week 1, he still had a good showing against Nebraska. Hunter recorded three receptions for 73 yards, with his longest reception coming in at 40 yards. On defense, Hunter recorded four solo tackles and one defended pass.
As long as Hunter continues to make plays on both sides of the line of scrimmage, he will remain in the Top 4 of the Heisman rankings.
Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. remains at the No. 3 spot after the second week of the college football season. Last week, the southpaw signal caller threw for 450 yards and five touchdowns in a decisive, 56-19 win over the Boise State Broncos. This week, Penix faced off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Let's just say it went as well as you would expect for Washington.
Penix did throw his first interception on the season in the team's third drive of the game. right after they scored touchdowns in their first two drives. Besides that blemish on the stat sheet, Penix had a productive day at Husky Stadium. Penix completed 28-of-38 pass attempts for 409 yards and three touchdowns.
Next week, Penix will face off against undefeated Michigan State, who held Richmond and Central Michigan to under 250 yards of total offense. We'll see if the Spartans can contain Penix, or if the quarterback will be in for another huge week.