Heisman Power Rankings 2023, Week 3: Shedeur Sanders' statement, Michael Penix Jr. moves up
- Michael Penix Jr.'s ridiculous game vs. Michigan State
- Does Caleb Williams hold onto the No. 1 spot on the bye?
- Quinn Ewers falls back down to Earth vs. Wyoming
By Scott Rogust
On paper, this weekend of college football action didn't look all that great on paper. Yet, we had Georgia and Alabama on upset alert, Kansas State losing to Missouri on a walk-off, 61-yard field goal, and Tennessee losing decisively to Florida. Again, not great matchups on paper, but the entertainment factor was certainly there.
This week was an opportunity for many Heisman candidates to showcase why they deserve to win the award. That's because the favorite, USC quarterback Caleb Williams, was on a bye week. Did anyone help their case to take away the No. 1 ranking? Or does Williams remain the favorite while on a weekend of relaxation?
Let's take a look at the Heisman Trophy power rankings after Week 3.
Heisman Power Rankings 2023, Week 3 edition
There is a new name that holds the No. 10 ranking in the Heisman Power Rankings, and that's LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.
In the season-opener, Daniels threw for 346 yards and a touchdown but threw one interception and was sacked four times in the 45-24 loss to the Florida State Seminoles. He would rebound the following week, throwing for 269 yards and five touchdowns while completing 18-of-24 pass attempts in the 72-10 blowout win over the Grambling Tigers.
This week, Daniels faced his first SEC opponent of the season in the Mississippi State Bulldogs, and it was a thrashing. Daniels threw 30 completions and just four incompletions for 361 yards and two touchdowns while running for 64 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
Daniels' main target was Malik Nabers, who caught 13 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns.
Next week, LSU faces off against an Arkansas team that 38-31 to the BYU Cougars.
Talk about a rough outing. J.J. McCarthy put up good numbers through his starts against East Carolina and UNLV. This week, the Michigan Wolverines faced the Bowling Green Falcons, and McCarthy had a rough time.
The junior quarterback threw three interceptions against Bowling Green. One of them was a throw right into the hands of cornerback Jalen Huskey in the end zone, while his third was a forced pass under pressure that went over the head of tight end Colston Loveland, which linebacker Avi McGary leaped into the air to grab.
Even with the three interceptions on his record, McCarthy threw for 143 yards and two touchdowns while completing 8-of-13 pass attempts in the 31-6 win.
McCarthy will look to put this game behind him, but he faces a tough Rutgers defense that allowed 272.7 yards of offense through the first three weeks of the season.