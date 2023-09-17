Heisman Power Rankings 2023, Week 3: Shedeur Sanders' statement, Michael Penix Jr. moves up
- Michael Penix Jr.'s ridiculous game vs. Michigan State
- Does Caleb Williams hold onto the No. 1 spot on the bye?
- Quinn Ewers falls back down to Earth vs. Wyoming
By Scott Rogust
Through the first two games of the season, Drake Maye didn't put up insane scoring numbers that many had expected. After all, he is a hyped quarterback prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft class alongside Caleb Williams of USC. Yet, he hasn't done so. In Week 1, he threw two touchdowns and two interceptions in a win over South Carolina. Last week against Appalachian State, Maye didn't throw a single passing touchdown.
This week, Maye threw for over 400 yards for the first time this season. Yet, he threw two touchdowns and two interceptions in a game for the second time this year.
There was the good, such as his 46-yard dime pass to Nate McCollum for a touchdown to give the Tar Heels a 7-0 lead over the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Then there was the bad, such as his pass right into the hands of defensive back Jack Henderson.
Next week, Maye and the Tar Heels take on the Pittsburgh Panthers, who are coming off a 17-6 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have done nothing but win big against their opponents. Sure, their opponents may not have been the toughest on paper, but they are not sending their fanbase into panic mode like in the past. Quarterback Sam Hartman is a reason why that's the case.
Hartman made easy work of the Central Michigan Chippewas, completing 16-of-26 pass attempts for 330 yards and three touchdowns in the 41-17 win. One of those touchdown passes was a beautiful 76-yard pass to Chris Tyree.
Notre Dame notably had issues at the quarterback position, especially last season. They were able to get the best signal caller in the transfer portal in Hartman, who was a record-breaker during his time at Wake Forest. Now, the Fighting Irish hope that he can help lead them to their first victory over Ohio State since 1936.