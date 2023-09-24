Heisman Power Rankings 2023, Week 4: Bo Nix rises, Shedeur Sanders falls
- Bo Nix and Oregon end the Colorado, Shedeur Sanders hype
- Michael Penix Jr. still a threat to Caleb Williams' Heisman repeat aspirations
- Drake Maye has Mahomes-esque play in UNC's win over Pitt
By Scott Rogust
Last week, J.J. McCarthy had a rough outing against the Bowling Green Falcons, throwing three interceptions in the 31-6 win for the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan's schedule hasn't been the toughest through the first three weeks of the season. In Week 4, they took on a 3-0 Rutgers Scarlet Knights team.
Despite a scare early on with a 69-yard opening drive touchdown and a narrow score for the first half, Michigan pulled away for the 31-7 victory.
McCarthy completed 15-of-21 pass attempts for 214 yards and a touchdown while picking up 51 yards on seven carries.
Next week, McCarthy faces a Nebraska team that is on a two-game winning streak after going winless through their first two weeks of the season.
This past offseason, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish got a new quarterback from the transfer portal in Sam Hartman, with the belief that he could help lead them to a National Championship. Through their first four games this season, Hartman was everything the team could have asked for. But his first big test came against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Ohio State's defense gave Hartman some issues on Saturday night in South Bend, with the team trailing 3-0 at halftime. But midway through the fourth quarter, Hartman gave the Fighting Irish a 14-10 lead after a two-yard touchdown pass to Rico Flores Jr.
However, Notre Dame would lose 17-14 in a heartbreaking, walk-off loss, highlighted by Notre Dame's defense having just 10 players on the field on the last play.
Hartman completed 17-of-25 pass attempts for 175 yards and a touchdown.
Next week, Hartman and Notre Dame take on the undefeated Duke Blue Devils, led by quarterback Riley Leonard.