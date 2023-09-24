Heisman Power Rankings 2023, Week 4: Bo Nix rises, Shedeur Sanders falls
- Bo Nix and Oregon end the Colorado, Shedeur Sanders hype
- Michael Penix Jr. still a threat to Caleb Williams' Heisman repeat aspirations
- Drake Maye has Mahomes-esque play in UNC's win over Pitt
By Scott Rogust
Last week, Quinn Ewers didn't have the type of performance he had against Alabama. Facing Wyoming, Ewers completed just over half of his passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns in the 31-10 victory. This week, Ewers and the Longhorns attempted to maintain their No. 3 ranking in the nation with a win over Baylor.
The game was all Texas, and Ewers played a big role in that. With the team up 7-3 in the second quarter, Ewers showed off his speed on a 29-yard touchdown run along the left sidelines.
As for plays through the air, Ewers had just five incompletions on 23 attempts, picking up 293 yards and throwing a touchdown in the 38-6 victory.
Next week, Ewers takes on the undefeated Kansas Jayhawks.
Shedeur Sanders' transition to a Power 5 conference has been seamless. He put up strong numbers against the TCU Horned Frogs and Nebraska Cornhuskers, and late in a double overtime win over the Colorado State Rams. But Sanders and Colorado faced their first big test of the season -- the Oregon Ducks.
It wasn't a close game, as the Ducks cruised to a 35-0 halftime lead. Sanders and the Buffaloes offense could only put up 21 yards of offense through the first two quarters, which is less than the amount of first downs the Ducks had in that span (22). The one upside is Colorado didn't get shut out, as Sanders threw a late touchdown pass to Michael Harrison. But, Oregon got the 42-6 victory.
Sanders completed 23-of-33 pass attempts for 159 yards and one touchdown while taking 10 carries for a loss of 34 yards.
The Buffaloes and Sanders will have another tough game ahead of them, as they take on Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans next Saturday at noon.