Heisman Power Rankings 2023, Week 4: Bo Nix rises, Shedeur Sanders falls
- Bo Nix and Oregon end the Colorado, Shedeur Sanders hype
- Michael Penix Jr. still a threat to Caleb Williams' Heisman repeat aspirations
- Drake Maye has Mahomes-esque play in UNC's win over Pitt
By Scott Rogust
What a leap by North Carolina's Drake Maye, who was eighth-overall in last week's power rankings. This week, he is now fourth.
This season, Maye hadn't been lighting up the scoreboards like many had expected, considering he is the QB2 of the 2024 NFL Draft class. Even so, Maye was still making incredible throws and extending plays with his legs. But in Week 4, the sophomore quarterback put up some very good numbers.
Maye helped lead the Tar Heels to a 41-24 win over the ACC rival Pittsburgh Panthers. In the game, he had a highlight reel play that would make Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes proud. In the closing minutes of the second quarter, Maye rolled to the outside, stiff-armed an incoming defender and then used his left hand to throw a touchdown pass to Kobe Paysour, who was standing alone in the end zone. That extended North Carolina's lead to 28-17.
For the record, Maye is a right-handed quarterback, just to show you how impressive this play was.
Maye finished the night throwing 22 completions for 296 yards and a touchdown on 30 attempts, while also scoring two rushing touchdowns.
The Tar Heels and Maye now enter their bye week, still undefeated on the year. They next play on Oct. 7 against the Syracuse Orange.
Another big riser on this list is none other than Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, who stepped into the national spotlight and didn't falter. The No. 10 Ducks hosted the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes in a monstrous Pac-12 matchup. The game was all Oregon, and it wasn't even close.
Oregon's offense ran all over Colorado's defense. Yes, this was a Buffaloes team missing Travis Hunter, but even so, it wouldn't have made a difference. The Ducks rushing attack put up 240 yards on the ground. As for Nix, he made plays with his arm and his legs to lead Oregon to six touchdown drives.
Nix completed 28-of-33 pass attempts for 276 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Nix ran the ball five times, gaining nine yards and picking up a touchdown.
Next week, Nix takes on a Stanford defense that carved by USC's Caleb Williams earlier this season.