Heisman Power Rankings 2023, Week 4: Bo Nix rises, Shedeur Sanders falls
- Bo Nix and Oregon end the Colorado, Shedeur Sanders hype
- Michael Penix Jr. still a threat to Caleb Williams' Heisman repeat aspirations
- Drake Maye has Mahomes-esque play in UNC's win over Pitt
By Scott Rogust
Washington Huskies games are must-watch this season, and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is a main reason as to why that's the case. Penix has solidified his case to be one of the two favorites to win the Heisman Trophy with numerous 400 passing yard performances through the first three games of the season. In Week 4, Penix made easy work of another opponent -- the California Golden Bears.
Penix just casually picked apart Cal's defense for big gains on numerous occasions. Just take a look at his 35-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze to help extend Washington's lead to 45-12.
For the first time this season, Penix didn't eclipse the 400 passing yards mark in a game. Even so, Penix threw for 304 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, while completing 19-of-25 pass attempts.
Penix is a legitimate threat to Caleb Williams for the Heisman. If both can keep up their play heading into their Nov. 4 game and Penix gets the better of Williams, that may very well be enough to get the Heisman.
Caleb Williams returned from the bye week to take on an Arizona State Sun Devils team that was shutout 29-0 to the Fresno State Bulldogs in Week 3. In a matchup that appeared to be an easy one for Williams and the Trojans turned out to be a long night. This isn't because of Williams. Rather, it's due to the defense's inability to stop Arizona State's offense.
When it looked as though USC was in trouble, Williams would bail them out with huge plays. Take, for example, his 29-yard touchdown pass to Brendan Rice, while evading defensive pressure in the pocket to extend the Trojans' lead to 35-21. Seriously, it's a play out of a video game.
In the 42-28 victory, Williams threw for 322 yards and three touchdowns while completing 20-of-31 pass attempts. Additionally, Williams ran for 10 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.
Williams has yet to turn over the ball this season, and continues to make pick apart opposing defenses. Next week, he looks to continue his strong start to the campaign when he takes on the Colorado Buffaloes.