Heisman Power Rankings 2023, Week 6: Dillon Gabriel enters the fray
- Could anyone get past Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr.
- Dillon Gabriel enters the power rankings, while another candidate is kicked out
By Scott Rogust
Week 6 of the college football season once again provided the entertainment factor that fans look forward to on a yearly basis. There were plenty of big games on the schedule, with upsets galore and shocking moments.
When it comes to the Heisman Trophy race, there were two top candidates on byes. That gave the rest of the field a chance to try and help build their case.
While the names on the list remain relatively intact, we must inform you that one player is no longer on the list -- Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman. Notre Dame lost their second game in three weeks, putting up a dud performance against the Louisville Cardinals in a 33-13 loss. Hartman hasn't put up extravagant performances in the big matchups against Louisville, Duke, and Ohio State. With that, he falls out of the power rankings.
With Hartman out, there is a new name that makes the list. But where does this player rank? Well, let's take a look at the Heisman Trophy power rankings after Week 6.
Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 6 edition
The last time the Florida State Seminoles played, they defeated the Clemson Tigers in overtime to maintain their undefeated season, thanks in part to quarterback Jordan Travis' overtime touchdown to Keon Coleman. They returned this weekend to take on the 2-3 Virginia Tech Hokies.
Florida State and Travis were able to walk away with an easy 39-17 victory. Travis did the majority of the damage against Virginia Tech in the first quarter, throwing seven- and 18-yard touchdown passes to wide receiver Johnny Wilson. Travis' second touchdown pass put the Seminoles up 22-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Travis ended his day completing 18-of-24 pass attempts for 170 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
There is a new name added to our Heisman Trophy Power Rankings, and it is well deserved. That is none other than Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who helped beat the No. 3 Texas Longhorns in a thrilling Red River Rivalry game.
Gabriel had his legacy-defining moment at Oklahoma against the program's most hated rival. With the team trailing 30-27 with a little over a minute remaining, Gabriel stepped up and led the team down the field and into the end zone in about 60 seconds. The quarterback was four-for-four on his pass attempts, gaining 58 yards and throwing a touchdown, and what a touchdown it was. Gabriel saw his pocket collapse and with pressure in his face, found Nic Anderson standing in the back of the end zone for the eventual win.
In the 34-30 victory, Gabriel completed 23-of-38 pass attempts for 285 yards and a touchdown, while running for 113 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
Entering the game, Gabriel had thrown for 1,593 yards, 15 touchdowns, and two interceptions, while completing 75.2 percent of his passes.