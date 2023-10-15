Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 7: Michael Penix Jr. the new favorite
- Michael Penix Jr. has his Heisman moment against Oregon
- Caleb Williams puts up a dud performance vs. Notre Dame
- Drake Maye picks up statement win, stats don't follow
By Scott Rogust
What a week of the 2023 college football season. Sure, the noon games weren't exactly nail-biting, exciting affairs. But the games afterward made up for it. From the No. 7 Washington Huskies defeating the No. 8 Oregon Ducks in a potential game of the year to the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish upsetting and embarrassing the No. 10 USC Trojans to the No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels beating the No. 25 Miami Hurricanes.
We mention those three games for a reason, as they all contained Heisman Trophy candidates. For the majority of the season, USC quarterback Caleb Williams held the No. 1 spot in our power rankings. After a loss to Notre Dame, does Williams still deserve a top spot? Or is there a new player leading the way?
Let's look at the Heisman Trophy power ranking with the Week 7 games in the books.
Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Week 7 edition
The Florida State Seminoles climbed back into the College Football Playoff picture last week due in part to the Texas Longhorns' loss to the Oklahoma Sooners. Quarterback Jordan Travis had the chance to keep them afloat against a Syracuse team that struggled against North Carolina last week.
Sure enough, Travis was able to do what he needed to do to put the game out of reach. Travis completed 23-of-37 throws for 284 yards and one touchdown, a 58-yarder to star wide receiver Keon Coleman. Travis also picked up two rushing touchdowns on the day to help Florida State win 41-3.
Travis will face a big test next week in the Duke Blue Devils.
The Michigan Wolverines schedule so far this season has not been anywhere close to being difficult. But the important thing is that they are winning them. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy has done everything that has been asked of him and had an easy day at the office, Michigan Stadium.
On Saturday, Michigan blew out the Indiana Hoosiers 52-7 to improve to 7-0 on the year. McCarthy was essentially told to clock out early, as he was removed from the game midway through the third quarter with the Wolverines up 35-7.
McCarthy had just three incompletions on 17 throws against Indiana's defense. The results? 222 yards and three touchdowns. McCarthy picked up 27 yards on 10 carries, with 22 yards coming on a single run.
Again, McCarthy hasn't had to do much so far this season. Let's see how he plays when the schedule gets tougher, notably against Penn State and Ohio State in two of his last three games of the season.