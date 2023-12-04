Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Champions Week: Who's the favorite?
Did Michael Penx Jr. clinch the Heisman with Pac-12 title win? Or will it be LSU's Jayden Daniels to take home the award?
By Scott Rogust
Champions week in college football has concluded. Conference champions have been crowned. College Football Playoff spots were filled by the Michigan Wolverines, Washington Huskies, Texas Longhorns, and Alabama Crimson Tide. Every bowl game matchup has been set. With that, we are in the final stretch of the season.
Just before the start of bowl games, the Heisman Trophy ceremony takes place on Saturday, Dec. 9. There were plenty of contenders playing to increase their stock for the award, while others waited to see how their competition fared.
Without further ado, here are the penultimate Heisman Trophy power rankings of the 2023 season.
Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Champions Week
Caleb Williams' strong first half of the season had us believing that he could repeat as the Heisman Trophy. He played similarly to how he did last year, extending plays with his legs and finding the open man on some ridiculous throws. But sadly for Williams, the team collapsed in the second half, going 1-5 in their final six games causing them to finish the year with a 7-5 record. It certainly didn't help that the pay of the defense forced Williams to play hero ball down the stretch, and he just couldn't feasibly do it to carry the Trojans into the Pac-12 Championship Game.
Williams now appears likely to declare for the NFL Draft. It's unknown if he will play in USC's bowl game.
On the year, Williams threw for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns, and five interceptions while completing 68.6 percent of his passes. Williams also ran for 136 yards and 11 touchdowns on 97 carries.
This just wasn't the year for Drake Maye, who wasn't only a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, but to be a top five draft pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. For the most part, it looked as though the North Carolina Tar Heels were trending towards and ACC Championship Game matchup against the Florida State Seminoles. After a 6-0 start, the Tar Heels lost four of their final six games, which included Georgia Tech, Clemson, North Carolina State, and Virginia.
On the year, Maye recorded 3,608 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, and nine interceptions on a 63.3 completion percentage. Maye also recorded 449 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns on 112 carries
It's onto the NFL Draft for Maye, possibly.