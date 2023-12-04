Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Champions Week: Who's the favorite?
Did Michael Penx Jr. clinch the Heisman with Pac-12 title win? Or will it be LSU's Jayden Daniels to take home the award?
By Scott Rogust
The Oklahoma Sooners scored one of the biggest upsets of the season back in October, when they defeated the rival Texas Longhorns in the Red River Showdown. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel played a pivotal role in that game. For the most part, Gabriel played well since that game.
This season, Gabriel threw for 3,660 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 69.3 percent of his passes. Additionally, Gabriel ran for 373 yards and 12 touchdowns on 93 carries.
It was a good year for Gabriel, but he fell out of the Heisman picture thanks in part to the play of other quarterbacks across the nation, and the fact that some play on some College Football Playoff contenders.
If Carson Beck had led the Georgia Bulldogs to a win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game, he could have very well been a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. That all went away due to Georgia losing 27-24.
Beck didn't play terribly, but he did have one blunder in the third quarter in which he fumbled the handoff on an end-around play, and didn't notice the football was sitting right at his feet. Alabama recovered on Georgia's 17-yard line and got three points out of it. Those three points surrendered, and a missed field goal in the first half spelled doom for the Bulldogs.
Not only did Georgia lose the No. 1 spot, but also fell out of the College Football Playoff altogether, landing the No. 6 ranking and a spot in the Orange Bowl against No. 5 Florida State.