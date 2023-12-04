Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Champions Week: Who's the favorite?
Did Michael Penx Jr. clinch the Heisman with Pac-12 title win? Or will it be LSU's Jayden Daniels to take home the award?
By Scott Rogust
Last week, Jalen Milroe played hero for the Alabama Crimson Tide, as his prayer pass to Isaiah Bond helped them pick up an Iron Bowl win over the Auburn Tigers. This week, MIleroe had the chance to take the team to another SEC Championship.
Milroe led the Crimson Tide to what seemed like an improbable lead over the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. With touchdown passes Jam Miller and Jermaine Burton in the second quarter to give the Crimson Tide a 17-7 lead entering halftime. After that, it was kicker Will Reichard to take control in the second half, making two field goals that proved to be just enough to secure the upset, the SEC Championship, and the No. 4 spot in the College Football Playoff.
The quarterback completed 13-of-23 pass attempts for 194 yards and two touchdowns while running for 29 yards on 14 carries.
Next up for Milroe and Alabama, a Rose Bowl matchup against the Michigan Wolverines in the CFP Semifinal.
J.J. McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines were able to defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes for the third consecutive year, something they haven't accomplished since the late 1990s. Down the stretch, McCarthy hasn't taken over the offense and put up numbers like Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix to win games for Michigan. The team has one of the best defenses in the country and a strong running back corps that can help put points on the board and kill the clock.
Facing off against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship Game, it was another game dominated by defense and the rushing attack. Once Michigan took an early 10-0 lead after a Blake Corum touchdown run in the first quarter, it already felt like the game was over. That's because the Hawkeyes' offense is notorious for how unproductive it is. Michigan went on to win 26-0.
McCarthy completed 22-of-30 pass attempts for just 147 yards in the victory.
Given that Michigan received the No. 1 ranking and are undefeated, don't be shocked if McCarthy receives some Heisman love next Saturday. He won't win, but don't be shocked if he's a finalist.