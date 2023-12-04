Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Champions Week: Who's the favorite?
Did Michael Penx Jr. clinch the Heisman with Pac-12 title win? Or will it be LSU's Jayden Daniels to take home the award?
By Scott Rogust
Marvin Harrison Jr. and the Ohio State Buckeyes were sitting idle this week. They missed out on the Big Ten Championship Game for the third consecutive year after losing to the Michigan Wolverines in the annual season-finale. Their chances of sneaking into the College Football Playoff ended after wins by Texas and Alabama in their Big 12 and SEC Championship Games.
When you look back at the season, there's no denying that their most valuable player is Marvin Harrison Jr. Without him on offense, who's to say they would even finish the regular season with an 11-1 record.
Harrison caught 67 passes for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns in all 12 Ohio State games this season.
Now Ohio State will have the unenviable task of trying to fill the void left by him when he does ultimately declare for the NFL Draft.
What a gut punch for Bo Nix. He played a great game for the Oregon Ducks in the final Pac-12 Championship Game ever. But the Ducks just couldn't hold back the Washington Huskies, resulting in a 34-31 loss.
From the end of the first half to the third quarter, Oregon went on a 20-point streak, turning a 20-3 deficit to a 24-20 lead. Fourteen of those points came on a pair of two-yard touchdown passes to Terrance Ferguson. But Nix's heroics just weren't enough.
Nix threw for 239 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while completing 21-of-34 pass attempts. In the running game, Nix picked up 69 yards on six carries.
With the loss, Oregon fell out of College Football Playoff contention and with that, Nix's odds of winning the Heisman slipped. Again, not his fault, but it will likely be a debate as to who should win the award between Penix and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.