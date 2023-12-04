Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023, Champions Week: Who's the favorite?
Did Michael Penx Jr. clinch the Heisman with Pac-12 title win? Or will it be LSU's Jayden Daniels to take home the award?
By Scott Rogust
Michael Penix Jr. is back as a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. The Washington Huskies' success this season wouldn't be possible without his stellar play throughout the year. Penix had the chance to bring the Huskies to the College Football Playoff with a win over the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 Championship Game.
Penix may not have had the cleanest of games, considering he was facing a strong Oregon defense, but he found a way to close out a victory for the Huskies. In the fourth quarter, Penix orchestrated a 12-play, 82-yard drive that killed over six minutes of game clock. Penix went five for seven on passes on that drive for a total of 58 yards. The drive ended with a two-yard touchdown pass from Penix to Quentin Moore to extend Washington's lead to 34-24.
The southpaw quarterback threw for 319 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while completing 27-of-39 pass attempts.
While Penix is undoubtedly going to get a top-two finish in Heisman voting, we don't have him winning the award.
As great as Michael Penix Jr. has been, Jayden Daniels does fit the bill as "Most Outstanding Player." While Michael Penix Jr. is the nation's leading passer 4,218 yards and is part of an undefeated team in Washington, Daniels is the reason why LSU holds a winning record this year.
Daniels has the third-most passing yards in the nation with 3,812 and is tied with Bo Nix for the most passing touchdowns with 40. But Daniels is also a dangerous threat to opposing defenses with his legs. As a runner alone, Daniels picked up 1,134 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 135 carries. He is averaging 8.4 yards per carry.
The LSU quarterback is a legitimate game-changer and a cheat code. He has put up triple-digit yardages in both passing and running in a single game four times this season. Without Daniels, who's to say what LSU's record would be without him.
Daniels and Penix are both deserving of the award, so it shouldn't be viewed as disappointing if either of them wins it. But in the days leading up to the Heisman Trophy ceremony, Daniels is the favorite.