Heisman Trophy Power Rankings 2023: Caleb Williams on course to repeat, Colorado stars break through
- Alabama's QB asserts himself
- Colorado has
By Scott Rogust
Heisman Trophy Power Rankings Week 1, No. 6: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
Caleb Williams will likely be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft when all is said and done. But, there could be serious debate as to who would be the better quarterback prospect between the USC Trojan, or the North Carolina Tar Heel, Drake Maye.
Last year, Maye put himself on the map as a redshirt freshman, leading the Tar Heels to the ACC Championship Game and nearly into the College Football Playoff. This season, as an NFL draft-eligible talent, Maye had the chance to increase his stock. There's no better way to do so than to win the Heisman Trophy.
Playing in the Duke's Mayo Classic against the South Carolina Gamecocks, Maye did have some wow plays. Whether it was a cross-body pass to tight end Bryson Nesbit or a deep touchdown pass to Kobe Paysour. Yes, he did throw a touchdown pass to John Copenhaver, but it was more of a prayer throw that the tight end was able to grab.
Maye completed 24-of-32 pass attempts for 269 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions while running for 25 yards on four carries, in North Carolina's 31-17 win.
It wasn't the greatest statistical game for Maye, but he has the chance to climb up the rankings this season. Next week, he plays Appalachian State.
Heisman Trophy Power Rankings Week 1, No. 5: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
The University of Oregon was the conductor of the "Bo Nix for the Heisman" hype train this offseason. There were a variety of billboards placed across the country declaring that Nix would win the Heisman Trophy. After all, he did have a pretty incredible first season with the Ducks last year after starting off his collegiate career at Auburn. College football fans wondered if he would be able to follow up his previous season.
Well, so far, so good.
Nix got paid for a full day's work and only worked part-time hours on Saturday. The quarterback completed 23-of-27 pass attempts for 287 yards and three touchdowns. Unlike last year, Nix didn't log a single rushing attempt in the season opener.
The quarterback left the game after leading Oregon to a 57-7 lead. The Ducks went on to win the game 81-7.